Former host Brooke Burke calls ‘Dancing with the Stars” Tyra Banks a “diva”

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 11:08 am
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile -- ABC

Brooke Burke, who hosted Dancing with the Stars from 2010-2013, seems to think the show has lost its way, and she appears to lay some of the blame for that at current host Tyra Banks' size 12 heel-wearing feet.

During a video chat with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Burke explained, "It's tough. It's a live show. And I know those live tapings are a struggle, you know, behind the scenes."

She adds of Banks, "You know, she's a diva. And everybody knows that she's a diva. There's nothing wrong with that. And...I'm not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It's not the place to be a diva."

Burke continues, "You know, your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect-10 score dancer who's never done it. That defines diva in the ballroom. So, you know, I just think it wasn't embraced."

Saying Banks is "great in a shining role," Burke backhands, "You are just not the star as the host. Like, it is just not about you as the host. Right?"

Tyra succeeded longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as both emcee and executive producer of the long-running show in 2010, for season 29. Of that, Brooke commented, "I think it was a tough transition."

It was recently announced that DWTS was moving to Disney+ for seasons 31 and 32, beginning this fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



