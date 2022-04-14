Frank Langella fired from Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ following misconduct investigation

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 8:06 am

Frank Langella has been axed from Netflix's limited series The Fall of the House of Usher following an investigation into his alleged misconduct on set.

Sources tell Deadline that the Frost/Nixon actor was the subject of an investigation that determined he was involved in unacceptable conduct on set.

Langella was set to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode series, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The part is being recast and the scenes Langella has already filmed will be re-shot.

Langella had not been scheduled to work this week, according to the outlet. Filming on the series will reportedly continue with scenes not involving the Roderick Usher character until a new actor is cast.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the investigation was launched after the 84-year-old actor was accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set during work.

The Fall of the House of Usher also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

