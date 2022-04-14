In Brief: Jesse L. Martin scoots from ‘The Flash’, Salma Hayek in on ‘Magic Mike’, and more

April 14, 2022

For All Mankind's Jodi Balfour has landed a major recurring role on Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, according to Deadline. She's the first known cast addition for the show's upcoming third season. Balfour will play Jack, "a charming venture capitalist." She joins Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed on the series...

Salma Hayek is joining the cast of Channing Tatum’s new Magic Mike sequel for HBO Max, replacing Thandiwe Newton. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told Variety on Wednesday that Newton "made the difficult decision to step away from the production...to deal with family matters.” In Magic Mike's Last Dance, Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on his own experiences as a stripper in Florida. The movies have grossed more than $285 million in theaters worldwide...

Kristen Stewart has joined the cast of Love Lies Bleeding, a romantic thriller set in the world of bodybuilding, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story is centered on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding, sources tell the outlet. Stewart earned her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for playing future Princess of Wales Diana Spencer in the biopic Spencer...

Jesse L. Martin is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons for a lead role in NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational, according to Deadline. While he'll longer be a series regular on The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama's upcoming ninth season. Martin, whose contract is up at the end of the current season, hasn't been approached to return, leaving him available for pilots and series. The pilot for The Irrational, which Martin will also produce, will be shot in late May-early June in Vancouver, where The Flash also films. It won't be in consideration for NBC's fall schedule, Deadline says...

