Tyler man killed in wreck on Grande Boulevard

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 6:49 am

TYLER — Tyler police responded around 10:00 Wednesday night to a major wreck on Grande Boulevard. Officers said the driver of Toyota RAV4 had been traveling eastbound when it struck the passenger side rear bumper of a Ford F150 that was making a left turn. The Toyota RAV4 lost control and flipped, ejecting the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Lamonte Martin, 24, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Ford F150 were uninjured. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

