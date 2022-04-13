Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 5:50 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A three-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home. Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, has been advocating for Tinslee Lewis. The group said this week that her health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7. Her case has been making its way through the courts since November 2019.



