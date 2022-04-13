Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 5:18 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days. The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security. Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico. But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.



