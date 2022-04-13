Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
‘Dopesick’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Pen15’ among this year’s Peabody Award nominees

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 4:08 pm
The nominations are out for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards, spotlighting 2021's "most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media2."

Among the nominees this year are Questlove's Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Hulu's opioid crisis drama Dopesick, which previously earned Michael Keaton an Emmy award, and ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years.

Other nominees in the Entertainment category include Netflix's lockdown comedy special Bo Burnham: Inside; Hulu's coming of age comedy Pen15; HBO Max's post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven; FX's heralded comedy Reservation Dogs, HBO Max's Sort Of; HBO's Emmy-winning comedy Hacks; The Underground Railroad from Amazon Studios; Showtime's black comedy Yellowjackets; PBS' miniseries The Long Song, and Peacock's punk music-celebrating series We Are Lady Parts.

"Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit," noted the organization's executive director Jeffrey Jones. "They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them."

All told, PBS led the nominations with thirteen; HBO earned eight; Hulu and Netflix tied with five nominations; The New York Times and NBC both earned four; and ABC, Amazon Prime, BBC, and Showtime tied with two apiece.

