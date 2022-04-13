Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Amanda Bynes and her fiancé drop single

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 4:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amanda Bynes hasn't said anything on her social media since her mother's conservatorship of her affairs was terminated last month, but on her Instagram, she just posted that she and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have just dropped a single. 

"Diamonds," a song on which Michael raps, and Bynes provides the chorus, is available on Spotify and other streaming services.

"Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist," Bynes chants, following with what sounds like, "diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fish, yeah I wish." 

While not assessing the quality of the track, which is apparently about partying and dropping money in Los Angeles, Bynes' rapping style might be judged to be culturally questionable.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design