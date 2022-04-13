Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
Breaking News: Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 1:10 pm
Breaking News: Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says: NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire. Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Frank R. James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence. By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself.

He was captured Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan. Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor.



