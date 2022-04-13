Jennifer Lopez shares details on Ben Affleck’s romantic “bubble bath” proposal

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 12:46 pm

Rich Fury/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez is dishing more about her engagement to Ben Affleck.

In her On the JLo newsletter, the superstar shared an update, titled "How It Went Down," detailing how the actor popped the question.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," the Marry Me star wrote. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."

She went on, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

Jennifer announced the news of her engagement to Affleck to her fans Friday evening in her newsletter. Leading up to the proposal, there were rumors that the couple planned to tie the knot after the singer was spotted wearing a green diamond engagement ring, which Jennifer said in her newsletter has always been her "lucky color."

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," she declared.

Jennifer and Ben first dated in 2002, sparking the name "Bennifer," and announced their engagement later that year. They called off their wedding plans in January 2004 but rekindled their romance in 2021, making their relationship official on Instagram last year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back