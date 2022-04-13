Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
City looks into why sirens didn’t go off

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 12:35 pm
City looks into why sirens didn’t go offTYLER – Many Tyler residents were concerned Tuesday night when a tornado warning was issued for the area but outdoor sirens did not sound off. According to our news partner KETK, the city’s Adrianna Rodriguez says the sirens didn’t go off the first time they were activated Tuesday night. A company from out of state is looking at the sirens to investigate what happened and try to prevent it from happening again. The city posted on Facebook that the siren system is now back online. Rodriguez gave a reminder that tornado sirens are not meant to be heard inside your house. For the latest city-wide alerts, you can sign up here for Tyler Smart 911.



