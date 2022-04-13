Numerous Tyler streets, roads slated for seal coat work

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 11:59 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday unanimously authorized the city manager to execute a contract for construction of the 2022 Seal Coat Program project. Construction on the 35 lane miles of roadway is scheduled to begin in May and be completed by August. The roads at the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant are also included. The project is mainly funded from the General Fund, with additional money from Tyler Water Utilities for the wastewater treatment plant work. Click here for details, including the full project list.

Go Back