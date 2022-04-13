Lakey appointed to national commission on public health

Lakey appointed to national commission on public healthPosted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 11:42 am
AUSTIN — Dr. David Lakey, the University of Texas System’s chief medical officer and vice chancellor for health affairs, has been appointed to a new non-partisan commission charged with reimagining a stronger health care system at every level of government. That’s according to a UT System news release. Lakey is also a professor of medicine at UT Health Science Center at Tyler. According to the release, the Commonwealth Fund – a private foundation that has been dedicated to improving the U.S. health infrastructure since 1918 – recently created the Commission on a National Public Health System in response to the challenges faced by the nation’s decentralized health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say Lakey will work with others to streamline and improve U.S. health care. By early summer 2022, the commission is expected to recommend key strategies in the effort.