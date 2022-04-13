In Brief: Keke Palmer rebooting ‘Password’, and more

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 8:14 am

Bridgerton season two is Netflix’s third-most popular English-language TV series, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. The list is calculated based on a shows’ first 28 days on the streaming service, but Bridgerton managed to accomplish that in just 17 days. “The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most-viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3, with 560.50M hours viewed. Shonda Rhimes now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 and Inventing Anna, per Netflix...

The password is "reboot." NBC is reviving the classic game show Password, with Keke Palmer taking the reins as host, the network announced on Tuesday. Just like the original, contestants from all walks of life will partner with celebrities in the word-association game in which they try to guess a word based on single-word clues offered by their partner. Password launched in 1961 hosted by Allen Ludden. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 prior to becoming a hit game on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show. Fallon, who's a co-producer, will play in each of the eight hour-long episodes. The premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White, who regularly played on the original series and who was married to Ludden until his death in 1981...

Hulu on Monday released an extended trailer for Conversations with Friends. Based on the 2017 novel by Sally Rooney, the 12-episode series follows a college student named Frances -- played by newcomer Alison Oliver, in her first-ever screen credit -- who finds herself involved in a "series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time." Conversations with Friends, premiering May 15, also stars Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back