Jon Stewart, Judd Apatow, Seth MacFarlane, Jason Alexander & others pay tribute to late comic Gilbert Gottfried

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The entertainment world is reacting to the news of actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried's death on Tuesday after a "long illness." He was 67.

Jon Stewart: "RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."

Judd Apatow: "Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family."

Jimmy Kimmel: One of a million crazy-funny Gilbert memories is when he made a deranged caller to the @HowardStern show repeat a LONG story 15 times, each time pretending he couldn't hear what he said."

Mark Hamill: "He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir."

Jason Alexander: "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Kevin Smith: "We cast @RealGilbert as Patrick Swayze in the Clerks Cartoon because a) Patrick refused and b) I was a big Gilbert Gottfried fan. I first saw him on SNL and Mtv (https://youtu.be/QHd56BRUOjs) but grew to love him via USA Up All Night, the Stern show & his epic Iago. RIP, Comedy King."

Patton Oswalt: "F*** you, death."

Seth MacFarlane: "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard [on the set of A Million Ways to Die in the West], I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."

Marlee Matlin: "I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried"

Conan O'Brien: "I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man."

George Takei: "I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert."

Dane Cook: "Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy."

Kathy Griffin: "Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back."

Al Franken: "Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!"

Richard Lewis: "Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away. You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so."

Tiffany Haddish: "This is a sad day."

Bill Burr: "Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried"

Tom Green: "Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy"

Stevie Van Zandt: "RIP Gilbert Gottfried. A completely unique comedian and classic voice. Our contemporary connection to Comedy’s Old School. Forever a ‘50s and ‘60s guy. Not too many of us left. Seems like I just did his Sirius/Podcast. Will always be the legendary example of making miserable fun."

Meghan McCain: "I really love Gilbert Gottfried's comedy and documentary on his life and - I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon. Love and light to his family and loved ones."

Alan Zweibel: "No one made me laugh more than Gilbert Gottfried and no one I know had a bigger heart. R.I.P. my friend. I enjoyed every minute of knowing you. #GilbertGottfried @RealGilbert"

Joy-Ann Reid: "Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family."

Jackie Hoffman: "I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one‘s allowed to make jokes about anything any more #RIP Gilbert"

Treat Williams: "RIP Gilbert Gottfried I’m so sorry we did not have that last dinner You were delightful"

Diane Warren: "Make 'em laugh in Power forever Gilbert Gottfried"

