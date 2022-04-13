Tyler intersections without power, roads blocked by trees due to storm

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 9:01 am

TYLER — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights. The following are the primary intersections still not functioning:

Frankston Hwy/Loop 323 the signal lights are out. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic.

E. Gentry Blvd/Beckham Ave the signal lights are out. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic.

Chilton Ave at 4th St and 5th St is CLOSED. Trees and power lines are down in the road and this area.

Chilton Ave/Old Jacksonville Hwy the signal light is out.

Most of the Azalea District, Old Bullard Rd and Old Jacksonville Hwy (inside of Loop 323) have been affected. There are almost 90 reports of trees down or power lines down all over the city. Please take alternate routes, slow down and avoid these areas if possible, and to treat intersections without power like a four-way stop.

CHRISTUS Health issued a statement that the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, but there were no injuries reported or safety issues. Officials with the hospital say that they are fully functional on generator power and are working with the proper authorities to restore active services as soon as possible.

