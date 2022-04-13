East Texas school delays/cancellations

East Texas school delays/cancellationsPosted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 8:57 am
EAST TEXAS — A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, most of the listed schools have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses.
Alto ISD: CANCELED
Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours
Central Heights ISD: CANCELED
Douglass ISD: CANCELED
La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours
Rusk ISD: CANCELED
Tyler Junior College: Classes canceled until noon today – all locations
Union Grove ISD: CANCELED