East Texas school delays/cancellations

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 8:57 am

EAST TEXAS — A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, most of the listed schools have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses.

Alto ISD: CANCELED

Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours

Central Heights ISD: CANCELED

Douglass ISD: CANCELED

La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours

Rusk ISD: CANCELED

Tyler Junior College: Classes canceled until noon today – all locations

Union Grove ISD: CANCELED

