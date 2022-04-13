Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
Central Texas tornadoes cause widespread damage

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 4:31 am
SALADO (AP) – Officials say several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service have caused widespread damage in Central Texas north of Austin. One of those Tuesday afternoon tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top executive, says there were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm. The storm was part of a system of severe storms extending from Austin to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



