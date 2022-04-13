Today is Wednesday April 13, 2022
Suit: Ex-prosecutor worked for judge in Texas woman’s case

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2022 at 4:31 am
MIDLAND (AP) – A Texas woman has sued claiming her decades-old drug conviction was one of more than 300 cases tainted by a prosecutor who was simultaneously doing legal work for the judges hearing those cases. The federal lawsuit filed Monday by Erma Wilson is part of the continued fallout from Weldon Petty’s years working for the Midland County District Attorney’s Office while also being paid as a law clerk for the judges before whom he argued cases. Wilson alleges Petty worked for the judge on her case and helped his fellow prosecutors. Petty declined to comment. He was disbarred last year.



