Today is Tuesday April 12, 2022
Moran: Voters could decide on a new courthouse this fall

April 12, 2022
Moran: Voters could decide on a new courthouse this fallTYLER — Tuesday’s State of the County presentation from Smith County officials included a long-anticipated item. After years of planning — and waiting — officials are now optimistic that a ballot item on a new courthouse will finally reach voters in November. Overall, County Judge Nathaniel Moran terms the state of the county “very good.” He says officials also discussed election security efforts, law enforcement, and the day-in-day out efforts of county personnel. Moran says, “We’re grateful for the service of our elected officials and for our department heads.” The event was hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.



