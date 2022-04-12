Roberts still upbeat but watchful on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 2:51 pm

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts remains pleased with the low COVID numbers in the area, but his call for more vaccinations hasn’t let up. And it now includes word on a new recommendation. Roberts says second boosters are now available in the NET Health jurisdiction for people 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with chronic medical conditions. And he reminds us that vaccinations will not prevent COVID-19, but they “will prevent a very difficult course of care” if you contract the virus. Roberts says the BA.2 variant now makes up 86 per cent of total covid cases nationwide, and local officials are continuing to monitor BA.2. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

Go Back