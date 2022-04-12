Today is Tuesday April 12, 2022
Chamber announces support of Tyler ISD bond

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 1:56 pm
Chamber announces support of Tyler ISD bondTYLER – On Monday, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced its strong support for the Tyler ISD school bond, which would rebuild Hubbard Middle School and provide a new location for Early College High School. Chamber President Henry Bell cited the need to equip future leaders along with community and economic development as the main reasons for the Chamber’s overwhelming support of the bond. David Freeman, Chairman of Tyler Proud, agreed the bond will benefit the entire community and thanked the Chamber for its backing. Tyler Proud is a local group that supports the bond proposal. Early voting is April 25–May 3, and voting day for Tyler ISD residents is Saturday, May 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



