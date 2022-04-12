Today is Tuesday April 12, 2022
Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 1:26 pm
DALLAS (AP/Staff) — The Dallas Mavericks aren’t putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a left calf strain with the club just days from opening a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team says the 23-year-old superstar has begun treatment. Doncic strained the calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday. Dallas opens the playoffs at home Saturday against the Jazz. The fourth-seeded Mavericks have home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since they won their only championship in 2011.



