Large forest fire contained in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 11:58 am

MOUNT ENTERPRISE – A forest fire in Rusk County burned roughly 49 acres Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Officials called it the Hollow Rock Branch Fire, and it was contained around 7:30 p.m. Fire officials say a large plume of smoke was reported near Mount Enterprise around 2 p.m., and the fire was so far back in the woods they were not able to find it immediately. To find the fire, they used a drone. This is just one of dozens of fires that first responders have been battling in recent days. Nacogdoches and Rains counties are both under burn bans at this time. Despite rain in the forecast, officials urge people to be responsible and not burn until the risk decreases. The Rusk County fire marshal reminds residents that if they’re going to burn, to do it after there has been rain and look for moisture on the ground.

