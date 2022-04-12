NYC subway shootings updates: Multiple shot, suspect at large

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 10:45 am

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Police are searching for a gunman after multiple people were shot in the New York City subway system during Tuesday morning rush hour, according to police sources.

At least 16 people were injured. It’s not immediately clear how many of the injured were shot.

The incident, reported just before 8:30 a.m. local time, appears to have started on a northbound N subway car in Brooklyn. The 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park and the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights were also impacted.

There was smoke on the N train prior to it pulling into the 36th Street station, police said. A source told ABC News multiple smoke devices were likely used.

The New York City Police Department said there are no active explosive devices.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who may have been wearing a reflective vest and a gas mask.

Investigators said this was a coordinated attack but a motive remains unclear, according to a situation report issued to law enforcement and obtained by ABC News.

Police have a description of the suspect, according to the report.

Schools in the area are on "shelter in place" protocols, officials said. Students are being kept inside but the school day is going on as normal.

One man told ABC New York station WABC that he saw a woman screaming and bleeding from the leg.

Konrad Aderer told ABC News Live he was heading toward the subway station at about 8:30 a.m. when he saw a man bleeding from his legs.

"It was kind of shocking, of course. I wanted to know more," he said, adding, "I just figured I can't do much good here and I'll just be in the way … the best thing for me to do is to leave immediately."

At that point, he said, "I saw police and emergency vehicles already flooding in."

President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been briefed on the situation.

The FBI is assisting the NYPD and officials from the ATF are at the scene.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also tweeted that she's been briefed on the incident.

"First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues," the governor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back