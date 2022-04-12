New-look Rangers lose in ‘frustrating’ fashion on overturned call

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 7:16 am

ARLINGTON — The Rangers’ home opener at Globe Life Field on Monday began rather innocuously, with celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the club’s relocation to Texas in 1972.

As pregame ceremonies honored the past 50 years of Texas Rangers baseball, an entirely new era was on display in front of 35,052 fans. Nathaniel Lowe, Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson are the only Rangers who appeared on the home opening lineup in both the 2021 and ‘22 seasons.

Across the field, the new additions of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Mitch Garver and Kole Calhoun highlighted the Rangers’ new-look lineup, even as Texas fell, 6-4, in 10 innings to the Rockies to open the 2022 home slate.

It was one of those new faces in Garver that was at the center of a disputed game-changing play in the bottom of the 10th inning. After Willie Calhoun sent the game to extra innings with a two-out, pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth, the Rockies rebounded once again in the following frame to take the lead.

The Rangers were cooking in the bottom of the 10th, with Garver drawing a walk to put runners on first and second with one out. Adolis García’s subsequent grounder to third base seemed to set up a game-ending double play. But Colorado second baseman Brendan Rodgers threw the ball away looking to turn two with Garver sliding into second base, and García appeared to evade the double play and reach first safely.

Rockies manager Bud Black then called for a review of the slide rule regarding Garver’s slide into second, which the replay center in New York ultimately overturned to end the game on a double play.

Rockies win after review

Go Back