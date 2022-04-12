‘American Idol﻿’ recap: A platinum ticket holder drops out as the competition continues

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 5:03 am

ABC/Karen Neal

The journey to find the next American Idol continued Monday night with the remaining half of the Top 24 taking the stage in hopes of winning America's votes.

Before taking the stage, though, they were mentored by pop star Bebe Rexha, who offered guidance and words of wisdom to talented singers. While no eliminations were scheduled this week, a shocking departure came from Platinum ticket winner Kenedi Anderson who withdrew from the competition for "personal reasons." Her show-stopping performance of Christina Perri's "Human" was still aired, followed by a quick announcement from host Ryan Seacrest.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” he said from a studio. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

On social media, Kenedi issued a lengthier statement explaining, "I'm unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary."

"I'm so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me," she continued. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

Here are the remaining 11 contestants and their song choices:

Cadence Baker: "Something's Got A Hold On Me" Etta James

Sir Blayke: "Breakeven" The Script

Allegra Miles: "Adore You" Harry Styles

Lady K: "Before He Cheats" Carrie Underwood

Ava Maybee: "Tell Me Something Good" Rufus and Chaka Khan

Noah Thompson: "Blue Side Of The Mountain" The Steeldrivers

Leah Marlene: "Call Me" Blondie

Cameron Whitcomb: "Bad Moon Rising" Creedence Clearwater Revival

Christian Guardino: "Leave The Door Open" Silk Sonic

Katyrah Love: "Blame It on the Boogie" The Jacksons

Fritz Hager: "Waves" Dean Lewis

The Top 24 will be narrowed down to the Top 20 when American Idol returns Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back