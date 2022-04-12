Scoreboard roundup — 4/11/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4

LA Angels 6, Miami 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, NY Yankees 0

Minnesota 4 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 5, NY Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

