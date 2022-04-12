Today is Tuesday April 12, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 4/11/22

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 4:53 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 6, Texas 4
LA Angels 6, Miami 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 3, NY Yankees 0
Minnesota 4 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 5, NY Mets 4
Washington 11, Atlanta 2
San Diego 4, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

