No timetable on return of Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic as MRI confirms left calf strain

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2022 at 4:41 am

By TIM MACMAHON

DALLAS — An MRI on Monday confirmed that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the team’s regular-season finale, a source told ESPN.

The source said no timetable has been set for Doncic’s return. Asked if he could be ruled out for Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the source said, “No.”

Doncic grabbed his calf briefly after jumping to throw a pass and asked for a timeout with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. After a brief discussion with Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith, Doncic hobbled to the locker room.

Doncic did not speak to the media Sunday night because he was receiving postgame treatment.

A photo of Doncic wearing a protective boot on his left foot as he walked into the hospital alongside Smith before the MRI on Monday afternoon was posted on Twitter.

“For some reason, I feel like he’ll be ready to go,” Mavs guard Jalen Brunson said after Sunday’s game. “Knowing the competitor that he is, I feel like he’ll be ready. It’s unfortunate, but a competitor like that you can’t keep down for long.”

The Mavericks, the fourth seed in the Western Conference, had an off day Monday and will practice Tuesday, after which coach Jason Kidd is scheduled to speak to reporters.

Doncic, a first-team All-NBA selection the past two seasons, averaged 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season. He would have been suspended for the regular-season finale after being called for his 16th technical foul of the season in Friday’s rout of the Portland Trail Blazers, but the NBA office rescinded the technical on Saturday after a review.

