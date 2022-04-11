Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim coach Alvin Gentry

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 6:30 pm

By ESPN.com

The Sacramento Kings won’t be bringing back interim coach Alvin Gentry and instead will open up a search for a new head coach.

Under Gentry, the Kings went 30-52 this season, missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year. Gentry was named interim head coach in November when the team fired Luke Walton.

“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call midseason,” said Kings general manager Monte McNair. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”

The Kings’ search for a head coach is expected to wide-ranging and will include candidates with a history of turning lottery teams into playoff teams, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Among those expected to be considered: Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham.

This will be Sacramento’s third head coach in as many seasons and its sixth head coach since Michael Malone was let go in 2014.

Sources told ESPN that the Kings and Gentry, who has a year left on his contract, are discussing a front-office role and expect to come to a resolution sometime this week.

