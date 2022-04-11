SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis, AAC Player of the Year, enters transfer portal

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 6:28 pm

By JEFF BORZELLO

SMU star guard Kendric Davis, the AAC Player of the Year, entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Davis, a 6-foot point guard from Houston, has been one of the most productive guards in the country the past two seasons. This past season, Davis averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range, becoming the only unanimous all-conference selection in the AAC in addition to earning the Player of the Year award.

He had 20-plus points on 15 occasions, including a 33-point effort at New Mexico in December and a 30-point performance in an NIT loss to Washington State to end SMU’s season. He also had a 10-assist outing against Northwestern State in mid-November.

As a junior in 2020-21, Davis averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 37.3% from 3. He was the only player in the country to lead his league in scoring and assists.

Davis had 33- and 35-point games that season, as well as five games with double-digit assists. He ranked fourth in the country in assists in 2020-21.

Davis started his career in 2018-19 at TCU, where he averaged 6.3 points in 17.1 minutes before transferring to SMU. He put up 14.2 points and 6.7 assists in his first season with the Mustangs.

In March, SMU head coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement after six seasons at the helm. The Mustangs hired Rob Lanier from Georgia State as Jankovich’s replacement.

When ESPN’s transfer rankings are updated, Davis will become the No. 1 transfer in the country.

