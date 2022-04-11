Today is Monday April 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three indicted for roles in awarding COVID outreach contract

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Three people who have worked for the top elected official in Harris County were indicted Monday after being accused by prosecutors of steering a nearly $11 million contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach to a political consultant with ties to local Democratic officials. Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn, and Wallis Nader were each indicted on one count of misuse of official information and one count of tampering with a record, according to court records. Triantaphyllis is chief of staff for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, while Wallis Nader is a policy director and Aaron Dunn is a former senior adviser who recently left Hidalgo’s office. The county is the nation’s third-most populous and home to Houston.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design