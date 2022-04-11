Today is Monday April 11, 2022
‘The Batman’ bows on April 18 on digital; Blu-ray and DVD on May 24

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 4:44 pm
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has announced that director Matt Reeves' hit The Batman is swinging home on digital release on April 18, the same day it premieres for subscribers to HBO Max. 

Robert Pattinson's debut as the Caped Crusader/Bruce Wayne then will be released as a feature-packed 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 24, a day after the film debuts on HBO. 

Included in the disc release will be deleted scenes and making-of featurettes, including one on Colin Ferrell's transformation into The Penguin; a closer look at Pattinson's new Batmobile; a feature on Zoë Kravitz's Selena Kyle/Catwoman; and more. 

The film, which also stars Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, has made more than $735.1 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



