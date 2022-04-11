Today is Monday April 11, 2022
What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 4:33 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/Staff ) – Austin-based Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s great Twitter turnabout – in which he disclosed his massive stake in the social media company, got a seat on its board, publicly floated drastic changes and then turned down the board role – all happened in a week. But its aftermath could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9% stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media. Although it’s not clear what he wants, Musk is now free to keep building his ownership stake, push for a management change or even try to convert Twitter to a subscription-only service.



