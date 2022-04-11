Probe of hostage situation continues

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 2:50 pm

RUSK — More information is released in a two-day kidnapping-and hostage case in Cherokee County. Officials say it began Thursday night when authorities got a call about a possible kidnapping. Cherokee County SWAT responded to an address on CR 2108 in the Oakland community. Officials say 44-year-old Scott Coe of Whitehouse refused to leave the residence. He also refused to allow his victim, 27-year-old Christin Robertson of Jacksonville, to leave. Authorities say they determined Coe had kidnapped his victim by force and made numerous threats to kill her while barricaded in the home.

The sheriff’s office contacted a DPS special response team along with Nacogdoches Police Department SWAT. Robertson was finally rescued Saturday night, and Coe was pronounced dead. The Texas Rangers have been brought in the investigate an officer-involved shooting, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office says it will continue to investigate the case to see that all parties involved are apprehended.

