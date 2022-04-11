Today is Monday April 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Doncic injury puts playoff status in doubt as Mavs top Spurs

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 1:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic strained his left calf in Dallas’ 130-120 win over San Antonio in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale, putting the superstar’s status in question for the playoff-bound Mavericks. Doncic wouldn’t have even been eligible for the game had the NBA not rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season two nights earlier against Portland. The fourth-seeded Mavericks open the playoffs at home against Utah next weekend. Dallas’ chance to move up to third seed ended with New Orleans’ loss to Golden State. The Spurs were already locked into the final play-in spot in the West.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design