TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 12:33 pm

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have an overlay crew on FM 2089 with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Herbicide and ditch maintenance crews will also be in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be on FM 2751 for leveling work. FM 2751 will be closed to traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

