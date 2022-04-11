Marshall police seek leads in shooting

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 12:27 pm

MARSHALL — Police in Marshall are seeking clues in a Sunday night shooting incident. According to a news release, off-duty officers working security at Marshall Convention Center shortly after 8 p.m. heard shots that had been reported to emergency communications. The shots reportedly were fired in the area of South Garrett and Woodland Rd. The officers went out to Bell St. and saw a fast-moving red Dodge Charger approaching, riddled with bullet holes. A woman and two small children in he car were shepherded to safety in the convention center, and the three suffered only minor injuries from broken glass. The victims are not believed to have been the intended targets.

Saying, “This violence must end in our city,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth is asking anyone with information to get in touch. You can call police at 903-935-4575, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969, or use the P3 mobile app.

