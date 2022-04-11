Officials: East Texas Giving Day sets course for record breaking day

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2022 at 11:35 am

TYLER — One week into early giving, East Texas Giving Day has generated over $50,000 in donations for participating nonprofits through its website. Officially slated for Tuesday, April 26, from 6:00 a.m. to midnight, East Texas Giving Day is on target to be another record-breaking event, according to a news release. The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits, according to the release. The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF), provides citizens across ETCF’s 32-county service area what’s termed an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits. To learn more or make your own donation, visit this link.

Go Back