Louisville Cardinals game vs. Tar Heels postponed due to bomb threat

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 7:23 pm

By PETE THAMEL

Louisville’s home baseball game with UNC was postponed Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat to the stadium, a school spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

North Carolina led Louisville 5-1 in the top of the sixth when a group of police officers approached the athletic director’s suite with news of the threat. School officials communicated immediately with on-field officials and the game was halted between batters.

Teams immediately cleared the field and the entire stadium emptied. The spokesman estimated there were at least 2,000 fans at the stadium on a sun-splashed day in the mid-60s.

The spokesman added that it’s unknown whether or not the game will be continued later Sunday.

There was no information immediately available on the credibility of the threat or the details of what was threatened. An email to the Louisville Metropolitan Police department referred inquiries to the University of Louisville police.

Both city and county police were spotted at the stadium in the wake of the threat. The game was delayed a shortly before 3 p.m. EST.

