Today is Sunday April 10, 2022
Rangers rally from 5 runs down, beat Blue Jays 12-6

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 5:09 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6. Guerrero’s third-inning home run off Spencer Howard, the longest of Guerrero’s career, built a 6-1 lead. After blowing a seven-run advantage in 10-8 loss in Friday’s opener, Texas tuned this game around with its biggest road inning since a six-run first at Baltimore on Sept. 7, 2019. Brad Miller had four RBIs to key the Rangers, and Nick Solak scored four runs and homered.



