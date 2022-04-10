March breaks record for most tornadoes in a single month

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 1:30 pm

(NEW YORK) -- It was a chaotic meteorological transition into spring as March saw the highest number of tornadoes in a single month in U.S. history.

At least 218 tornadoes occurred in March, with many of the tornadoes happening toward the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service.

On March 30, eight states in the South and Midwest were under tornado watch.

The severe weather spawned nearly 30 tornadoes and killed two people who were inside mobile homes in Washington County, Florida. Two other people inside one of the destroyed mobile homes were injured, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A powerful EF-3 twister with winds up to 145 mph tore through Springdale, Arkansas, on March 29, injuring seven people and inflicting heavy damage to an elementary school, the NWS reported.

Earlier in the month, more than 60 tornadoes occurred across five southeastern states. A funnel cloud that caused severe damage over a 2-mile stretch in St. Bernard's Parish, Louisiana, on March 22 killed one person and hospitalized seven others, St. Bernard's Parish President Guy McInnis told ABC News.

That tornado was measured to be an EF-3 with winds of at least 130 mph, according to the NWS.

A tornado on March 21 killed a 73-year-old woman and injured 10 others in Grayson County, Texas, said Sarah Somers, the director of the county's office of emergency management.

On March 5, seven people, including two children under the age of 5, were killed when a powerful EF-3 tornado ripped across central Iowa, Lucas County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Lamb told ABC News.

Up to 30 homes were destroyed in an area just north of Winterset, Iowa, announced Diogenes Ayala, the director of Madison County Emergency Management Agency, during a news conference at the time.

Even more severe weather that could conjure up more tornadoes is expected over the next several days. On Sunday and Monday, tornadoes could pop up in eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas.

On Tuesday, enhanced risks are also predicted from Iowa to Texas, with damaging winds, hail and strong tornadoes possible. That system will then shift to Arkansas and Louisiana on Wednesday.

ABC News' Daniel Amarante and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

