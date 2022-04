Hostage safe as Cherokee Country standoff ends, suspect dead

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 4:59 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office announced late Saturday evening that a day-long standoff with a man and a hostage came to an end. According to our new partner KETK, authorities confirmed that the victim is safe and the captor is dead. Cherokee Country Sheriff’s officers and the Texas Rangers are continuing their investigation in the case.

