SFA Ladyjacks advance to Final Four in NCAA Bowling Championship

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 7:04 am

NACOGDOCHES – The SFA Ladyjacks will be advancing in the NCAA National Collegiate Bowling Championship. That according to our news partner KETK. They defeated Louisiana Tech 2-0 becoming the Arlington Regional Champs Saturday afternoon. The Ladyjacks will be going to the Final Four for the first time since 2019

