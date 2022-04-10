Today is Sunday April 10, 2022
Ferreira propels Dynamo to 4-3 victory over Earthquakes

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 6:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored a goal in each half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play. Ferreira put Houston (3-1-2) up 1-0 with a goal in the 8th minute on an assist from Fafa Picault. San Jose (0-4-2) answered with back-to-back goals by Jeremy Ebobisse just three minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute. Darwin Quintero scored for Houston in the 43rd minute to knot the score at 2 at halftime. The Dynamo took the lead for good on a goal by Teenage Hadebe in the 57th minute. Ferreira added an insurance goal in the 68th minute. Tommy Thompson pulled the Earthquakes within a goal with a score in the 77th minute.



