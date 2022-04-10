Today is Sunday April 10, 2022
Syndergaard bests Verlander in returns, Halos top Astros 2-0

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2022 at 6:15 am
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in a strong Angels debut, narrowly outdueling fellow Tommy John surgery returnee Justin Verlander in Los Angeles’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh homered in the Angels’ first victory of the season. The Halos held defending AL champion Houston to two hits, with Raisel Iglesias’ save capping 3 2/3 hitless innings from the bullpen. Syndergaard and Verlander both are back this season from lengthy absences after elbow surgery, and both veterans performed impressively at Angel Stadium. Syndergaard yielded two weak singles and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.



