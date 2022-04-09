11 injured as car crashes into Austin food truck

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Eleven people were injured after a car crash involving multiple pedestrians and a food truck in Austin, Texas, Friday.

A car crashed into an unidentified food truck around 8:35 p.m. at 1800 Barton Springs Road in South Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Officials said two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, with one being pushed into a group of pedestrians at the food truck.

FINAL Major Collision involving multiple vehicles & pedestrians at 1800 Barton Springs Rd: 11 total involved: 9 patients transported (2 serious potentially life-threatening, 7 non-life-threatening, 2 no patients). MEDIA brief information to follow in a separate tweet. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 9, 2022

Nine people were transported to the hospital, EMS said, including two people in "potentially life-threatening" condition. There were seven people transported with non-life-threatening injuries, though two had "potentially serious" injuries. Two others were treated on scene.

Six patients were taken to South Austin Medical Center, including one with life-threatening injuries and five others with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three patients were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, including the other patient with life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Christa Stedman of the Austin-Travis County EMS said at 8:42 p.m. the first ambulances arrived and 911 calls began to flood in.

Stedman, a public information officer with the Austin-Travis County EMS, added that all of the patients involved were adults.

The drivers involved are cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

