11 injured as car crashes into Austin food truck

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 1:37 pm
Timothy Abero/EyeEm/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Eleven people were injured after a car crash involving multiple pedestrians and a food truck in Austin, Texas, Friday.

A car crashed into an unidentified food truck around 8:35 p.m. at 1800 Barton Springs Road in South Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Officials said two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision, with one being pushed into a group of pedestrians at the food truck.

Nine people were transported to the hospital, EMS said, including two people in "potentially life-threatening" condition. There were seven people transported with non-life-threatening injuries, though two had "potentially serious" injuries. Two others were treated on scene.

Six patients were taken to South Austin Medical Center, including one with life-threatening injuries and five others with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three patients were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, including the other patient with life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Christa Stedman of the Austin-Travis County EMS said at 8:42 p.m. the first ambulances arrived and 911 calls began to flood in.

Stedman, a public information officer with the Austin-Travis County EMS, added that all of the patients involved were adults.

The drivers involved are cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



