Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 7:30 am
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters in his first official start in 508 days. Now it’s a matter of chasing down Scottie Scheffler. That might be even tougher than dealing with the wind at Augusta National. Scheffler is making his debut as the No. 1 player in the world and looks the part. He shot 67 and opened a five-shot lead going into the weekend. That ties a Masters record. The last four players who had a five-shot lead after 36 holes went on to win. Woods was nine shots back.



