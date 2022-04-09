Today is Saturday April 09, 2022
Pascal Siakam helps Raptors rally to beat Rockets 117-115

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 7:28 am
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. made the winning layup with 4.8 seconds left and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 117-115 on Friday night. Trent added 26 points for the Raptors in their home finale. With one game left in the regular season, they will be no worse than the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors finished with a 24-17 record at home, while the last-place Rockets lost their sixth in a row and finished with NBA-worst 9-32 road record. Kevin Porter Jr. had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Josh Anderson added 20 points.



