Doncic has 39 points, 11 rebounds, 16th tech in Mavs’ win

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 7:26 am
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 rebounds and his 16th technical foul of the season for the Dallas Mavericks in a 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The win guarantees the Mavericks opening the playoffs at home for the first time since 2011. The 16th tech foul for Doncic, if not rescinded by the NBA office, means he will be suspended and miss the regular-season finale. The last time the Mavs opened a first-round playoff series at home was the season of their NBA title. That is when Jason Kidd, now their head coach, was the point guard.



